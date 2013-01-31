LONDON Jan 31 German Bund futures rose on
Thursday after the Federal Reserve said it would maintain its
policy of stimulus for the economy to curb unemployment in the
United States.
The Fed left in place its monthly $85 billion bond-buying
stimulus plan, even as it indicated a recent stall in U.S.
economic growth was likely to be temporary. That gave a lift to
U.S. Treasuries, which often move in tandem with Bunds as the
two assets are seen among the safest instruments to invest in.
At 0704 GMT, Bund futures were 50 ticks higher at
141.93.
"The read is that they are holding on to their policy
because growth has paused. I don't think there are any hints in
there (Fed's statement) that suggest there are going to change
(policy) any time soon," one trader said.