* Month-end buying by index-trackers supports Bunds
* Trading choppy as U.S. data paints mixed picture
* Italian debt rally takes a breather
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Jan 31 Month-end buying buoyed German
debt on Thursday, but the Bund contract still posted its biggest
monthly loss - 2.6 percent - since June last year.
Investors adjusted their portfolios to match the bond
indexes they track but traders bet the recent downside would
resume, expecting new-found stability in the euro zone debt
market to continue to fuel a hunt for yield.
"It is clearly a volatile session in Bunds. Today is the
last day of January, (we are seeing) month-end extension trades
which obviously support especially the long-end," David
Schnautz, interest rate strategist at Commerzbank said.
Bund futures were 46 ticks higher at 141.80, having
fallen by more than two points in the past five sessions.
Trade this session was choppy, mirroring price swings in
safe-haven counterparts U.S. Treasuries, as recent data painted
a mixed picture of the world's largest economy.
After the Federal Reserve on Wednesday left in place its $85
billion per month bond-buying programme and said U.S. growth had
paused, investors will look to upcoming jobs data on Friday to
gauge the monetary outlook going forward.
Releases this week showed the U.S. economy unexpectedly
contracted in the fourth quarter but the pace of business
activity in the U.S. Midwest picked up in January.
Traders said above-forecast economic data earlier this year
had raised expectations of improving U.S. growth rates, and many
in the market were still betting the Fed might turn reluctant to
maintain its stimulus programme later this year.
That should also keep investors inclined to keep selling
Bunds. Overall, traders expected the Bund sell-off to resume,
which for some, was a sign of things to come this year.
"There is a big month-end extension by indexed accounts,"
said one trader, adding that Bunds had been the biggest
beneficiary of that. "When this month-end is over, it's probably
going to be a sell again."
This week, larger-than-expected repayments by euro zone
banks of three-year loans to the European Central Bank also
weighed on German debt.
Investors will get a fresh insight into how fast banks plan
to pay back the ECB and at what rate excess liquidity could
decline when the second batch of repayments is announced on
Friday at 1100 GMT.
Lower-rated debt was mixed in choppy trading, but Italian
bonds remained under pressure one day after its debt auction
went well but was challenging for the market to absorb.
Investors have, in recent months, piled into Spanish and
Italian bonds as their relative return became too good to pass
up in a more stable environment. Some say the scale of the
purchases has increased the risk of indigestion around auction
time.
Ten-year Italian yields were up 3.2 basis
points at 4.33 percent.
"At the auction everything went basically smoothly ... but
it was just a normal auction. The market seems to be expecting
fantastic results in a row, which is simply not sustainable," DZ
Bank Christian Lenk said. "With elections looming, Italy is the
first candidate for some jitters at some point."