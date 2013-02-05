LONDON Feb 5 German government bonds dipped on Tuesday after a survey showed euro zone businesses were more optimistic about the future of the region's economy.

Markit's Eurozone Composite PMI, seen as a good gauge of economic growth, rose in January to a 10-month high of 48.6 from 47.2 in December - an improvement on the preliminary reading of 48.2.

Bund futures were 16 ticks lower on the day at 142.48.