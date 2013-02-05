US STOCKS-Wall St ends up; jobs data points to economic strength
* Indexes rise: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct (Updates close with utilities down for week)
LONDON Feb 5 German government bonds dipped on Tuesday after a survey showed euro zone businesses were more optimistic about the future of the region's economy.
Markit's Eurozone Composite PMI, seen as a good gauge of economic growth, rose in January to a 10-month high of 48.6 from 47.2 in December - an improvement on the preliminary reading of 48.2.
Bund futures were 16 ticks lower on the day at 142.48.
* Indexes rise: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct (Updates close with utilities down for week)
* Tower International Inc - on March 7, Tower International, Inc entered into a fourth amended and restated revolving credit and guaranty agreement
* TSX ends up 9.84 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,506.68; fell 0.7 pct on week