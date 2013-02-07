LONDON Feb 7 Irish benchmark government bond yields fell to their lowest since before the start of the subprime crisis on Thursday after Dublin reached a deal that will reduce its borrowing costs.

The October 2020 Irish bond yield fell as low as 3.955 percent, the lowest seen in an equivalent Irish benchmark bond since early 2007, before the subprime crisis started, according to Reuters data.

Shorter-term Irish bonds also rallied, with prices rising as yields fell.