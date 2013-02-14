LONDON Feb 14 German bond futures were steady
on Thursday, stabilising after a fall in the previous session as
growth data from the region's two largest economies came in
weaker than forecast.
Both German and French gross domestic product data for the
final quarter of last year came in slightly below expectations.
That lent support to the safety bid for German Bund futures
which were 3 ticks higher on the day at 142.08, with analysts
targeting a further rise if remaining data comes in weak.
"(It) requires a substantial upside surprise at today's GDP
release to induce the market to further increase its growth
projections. On balance Bunds might thus benefit if the release
falls short of consensus expectations," Commerzbank strategists
said in a note.
The Italian number is due at 0900 GMT followed by the figure
for the whole euro zone at 1000 GMT. The data is expected to
show the bloc contracted 0.4 percent in the last quarter of
2012.