LONDON, March 26 German Bund futures edged lower on Tuesday, holding near highs hit the previous day as markets worried that Cyprus's bailout could be a template applicable to larger states like Spain and Italy.

The Bund future was 8 ticks lower on the day at 144.64, after rallying to its highest in nearly three weeks on Monday when investors bought low-risk assets after comments from Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who heads the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers.

Dijsselbloem said the Cypriot bailout agreed at the weekend, which wiped out some senior bank bondholders and will tax large depositors, was a new template for resolving euro zone banking problems and that other countries may have to restructure their banking sectors.

"His comments go a long way (to) unwinding the confidence built by previous bank rescues, and notably increase the risks of jitters among bank creditors," Jan von Gerich, Nordea's chief fixed income analyst in Helsinki said in a note to clients.

Banks in Cyprus will stay shut until Thursday in a bid to prevent savers emptying their bank accounts while the state works on a complex restructuring needed to secure 10 billion euros of bailout cash from international lenders.