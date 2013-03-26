LONDON, March 26 German Bund futures edged lower
on Tuesday, holding near highs hit the previous day as markets
worried that Cyprus's bailout could be a template applicable to
larger states like Spain and Italy.
The Bund future was 8 ticks lower on the day at
144.64, after rallying to its highest in nearly three weeks on
Monday when investors bought low-risk assets after comments from
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who heads the Eurogroup of euro zone
finance ministers.
Dijsselbloem said the Cypriot bailout agreed at the weekend,
which wiped out some senior bank bondholders and will tax large
depositors, was a new template for resolving euro zone banking
problems and that other countries may have to restructure their
banking sectors.
"His comments go a long way (to) unwinding the confidence
built by previous bank rescues, and notably increase the risks
of jitters among bank creditors," Jan von Gerich, Nordea's chief
fixed income analyst in Helsinki said in a note to clients.
Banks in Cyprus will stay shut until Thursday in a bid to
prevent savers emptying their bank accounts while the state
works on a complex restructuring needed to secure 10 billion
euros of bailout cash from international lenders.