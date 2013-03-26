* Spain, Italy bonds rally but Cyprus worries underpin Bunds

* Trading flows light as investors digest bailout impact

By William James

LONDON, March 26 Euro zone government bond trading was hesitant on Tuesday as investors attempted to digest a series of comments from senior eurozone officials about whether or not the Cyprus bailout was setting a precedent when it came to levies on individual savers.

The head of the Eurogroup of finance ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, said on Monday a Cypriot bailout, which wiped out some senior bank bondholders and will impose big losses on large depositors, was a new template for resolving euro zone banking problems.

He later appeared to backtrack, saying Cyprus was a specific case with exceptional challenges, a line echoed by European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny who said Cyprus was not a model for other cases.

The confusion kept many market players on the sidelines with traders reporting light volumes of real trading behind a small fall in Spanish and Italian bond yields, which had risen sharply on Monday after Dijsselbloem's original comments.

"There has been a little bit of short-covering but it's been quite patchy to be honest," a trader said referring to investor's buying to close out bets that peripheral bond prices would fall further. "To be honest I don't think people really know where they stand at the moment, they've really muddied the waters."

Spain, whose weak banking sector made it a particular concern, saw 10-year government bond yields fall 3 basis points to 4.92 percent -- unwinding some of Tuesday's 10 bps rise. Equivalent Italian yields fell by a similar amount to 4.54 percent.

Analysts said the market was still adjusting to the idea that investors and savers will be forced to contribute to future bank bailouts -- a departure from previous rescues which have been mostly funded by euro zone bodies with shared liability.

That was likely to keep German debt, sought as a shelter from market turbulence, in demand, analysts said. Bund futures were 11 ticks lower at 144.61, but still within half a point of the near three-week highs reached on Monday.

By 1100 GMT around 220,000 Bund futures contracts had traded, much fewer than normal.

LONG BANK HOLIDAY

Banks in Cyprus will stay shut until Thursday in a bid to stop savers emptying their accounts while the state works on a complex restructuring needed to secure 10 billion euros of bailout cash from international lenders.

The euro and bank shares and bonds took the brunt of the impact of Dijsselbloem's comments on Monday, although Tuesday's trading brought some modest relief.

The tight links between sovereigns and the financial sector, which buys a large portion of government bonds and is therefore key to state financing, meant there was potential for some spillover to the euro zone's weaker countries.

"To some extent it was an over-reaction yesterday afternoon, but clearly the market remains nervous in the near term," said BNP Paribas strategist Patrick Jacq. "I think that in coming days risk assessments will improve, and peripheral spreads will tighten slightly."

Analysts said the impact on peripheral debt was limited by the market's faith that the European Central Bank will buy the government bonds of states that need help and agree to certain conditions.

The promise to do so, made last July when tensions in the currency bloc were at their height, has helped lower Spanish and Italian borrowing costs and prevented subsequent shocks from causing investor panic. (Editing by Chris Pizzey, London MPG Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)