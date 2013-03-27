* Cyprus bailout precedent dents appetite for risk-taking

* Italian bonds struggle, auction demand seen as sluggish

* Safety bid propels German Bunds to highest since March 4

By William James and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, March 27 Investors shied away from Spanish and Italian bonds on Wednesday as Cyprus's efforts to prevent a bank run roiled markets, boosting low-risk German debt and denting demand at Italy's latest debt auction.

Cyprus is expected to stop people taking their money out of the country when banks reopen on Thursday, fearing a run on deposits after agreeing a rescue deal that will wipe out some senior bank bondholders and impose losses on large savers.

Spanish and Italian bond yields rose and financial institutions' bond and stock prices fell as investors worried that depositors at banks in other euro zone countries may believe their savings are in danger.

Concerns centred on whether or not the Cyprus deal may become a template for solving other banking crises in the region, although after some initial confusion policymakers have stressed that it will not.

"The market is certainly jittery and it's hard to see an improvement in the next 24 hours... Cyprus is a write-off to some degree. It's now about whether we see deposits being withdrawn from Spanish or Italian banks," a trader said.

Bund futures, which investors tend to grab in times of increased tension, were 77 ticks higher on the day at 145.59, having hit 145.82 earlier in the session, their highest since March 4.

Italy, whose search for a government after inconclusive February elections looks increasingly fruitless, also re-emerged as a concern for investors. Demand for its bonds was seen as below par at a 6.9 billion euro bond auction.

"The market seems to have gone from seeing the glass as half full to seeing it as half empty now. Things that were previously shrugged off a couple of weeks ago are now being seen as a reason to lighten up on risk," the trader said.

In secondary markets, Italian 10-year yields rose 17 basis points to 4.77 percent, underperforming all other investment grade bonds in the euro zone. Equivalent Spanish yields rose 13 bps to 5.09 percent.

DIP BUYERS

Italian yields were expected to keep rising, although any increase would likely be met at some stage by buying interest from investors who believe the European Central Bank's so far untested bond buying programme(OMT) is a powerful backstop.

"We expect that dips will be bought overall given that the OMT is in place and we have an ECB meeting next week where the market may be looking for some verbal confirmation of the ECB's resolve," said Michael Leister, rate strategist at Commerzbank.

Investors were closely watching centre-left leader Pier-Luigi Bersani's attempts to form a government. Ex-comic Beppe Grillo's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement on Wednesday flatly rejected overtures from Bersani.

Markets expect either a grand coalition to include the centre-right led by former premier Silvio Berlusconi or fresh elections in coming months. Neither option was seen as particularly positive for Italian bonds.

ž"Although Bersani's consultations with other political leaders might lead to a grand-coalition government, markets are aware that such a government will not last long," Newedge's Piazza said.

"A set of reforms might be approved by the new government but we still expect Italy to go to another election before the end of the year."