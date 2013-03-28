* Bunds rise, periphery pressured as Cyprus tension runs high

* Markets watching for deposit run as Cypriot banks reopen

* Italy political saga drawing fresh attention, yields rise

By William James

LONDON, March 28 German government bond futures rose on Thursday with investors' attention focused on Cyprus where banks open for the first time in nearly two weeks, with traders fearing footage of panicked savers trying to withdraw money could lead to similar scenes elsewhere in the euro zone.

Cyprus's rescue plan is the first in the euro zone to impose losses on bank depositors and has prompted Cypriot authorities to impose strict controls on the amount of cash that can leave the island state.

As safe-haven German Bunds rose, traders cited the risk that depositors in other countries could take fright at any sign of queues at Cypriot banks and start withdrawing their own cash.

Market participants said expectations of a cross-border bank run hitting the likes of Italy and Spain were low, but enough to keep investors biased towards less risky bonds.

"The whole contagion effect is starting to kick in now with people concerned about bank runs in other countries. It feels very nervy and I don't think anybody wants to get caught short of Bunds here," a trader said.

Bund futures rose 10 ticks to 145.62, within sight of the March 4 high of 145.80. Any break above that level would see Bunds at their highest since late December. Ten-year Bund yields were 0.5 basis points lower on the day at 1.27 percent.

"We see further downside in Bund yields as investors will keep risks light and opt for safety ahead of the Easter break," Commerzbank strategists said in a note.

Bonds issued by Spain and Italy came under modest pressure in early trade, with both seen as at risk of contagion and vulnerable to any deterioration in sentiment.

"The situation in Cyprus is highlighting the vulnerabilities there are out there, and Italy is just one of them," said Elwin de Groot, strategist at Rabobank in Utrecht.

The climb in 10-year Italian yields, which rose 5 bps to 4.82 percent, was exacerbated by the dwindling chances of success in attempts to form a coalition government following inconclusive elections last month.

Centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani is running out of options to form a government, leaving the country facing fresh elections or a second-successive technocrat administration.

"In this sense, Italy is moving from stability to more instability and that is not good for the market, that's the key point," de Groot said.