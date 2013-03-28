* Bunds rise, periphery pressured as Cyprus tension runs
high
* Markets watching for deposit run as Cypriot banks reopen
* Italy political saga drawing fresh attention, yields rise
By William James
LONDON, March 28 German government bond futures
rose on Thursday with investors' attention focused on Cyprus
where banks open for the first time in nearly two weeks, with
traders fearing footage of panicked savers trying to withdraw
money could lead to similar scenes elsewhere in the euro zone.
Cyprus's rescue plan is the first in the euro zone to
impose losses on bank depositors and has prompted Cypriot
authorities to impose strict controls on the amount of cash that
can leave the island state.
As safe-haven German Bunds rose, traders cited the risk
that depositors in other countries could take fright at any sign
of queues at Cypriot banks and start withdrawing their own cash.
Market participants said expectations of a cross-border bank
run hitting the likes of Italy and Spain were low, but enough to
keep investors biased towards less risky bonds.
"The whole contagion effect is starting to kick in now with
people concerned about bank runs in other countries. It feels
very nervy and I don't think anybody wants to get caught short
of Bunds here," a trader said.
Bund futures rose 10 ticks to 145.62, within sight
of the March 4 high of 145.80. Any break above that level would
see Bunds at their highest since late December. Ten-year Bund
yields were 0.5 basis points lower on the day at
1.27 percent.
"We see further downside in Bund yields as investors will
keep risks light and opt for safety ahead of the Easter break,"
Commerzbank strategists said in a note.
Bonds issued by Spain and Italy came under modest pressure
in early trade, with both seen as at risk of contagion and
vulnerable to any deterioration in sentiment.
"The situation in Cyprus is highlighting the vulnerabilities
there are out there, and Italy is just one of them," said Elwin
de Groot, strategist at Rabobank in Utrecht.
The climb in 10-year Italian yields, which
rose 5 bps to 4.82 percent, was exacerbated by the dwindling
chances of success in attempts to form a coalition government
following inconclusive elections last month.
Centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani is running out of
options to form a government, leaving the country facing fresh
elections or a second-successive technocrat administration.
"In this sense, Italy is moving from stability to more
instability and that is not good for the market, that's the key
point," de Groot said.