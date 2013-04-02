* Clamour for safety recedes; Bunds dip, periphery rallies
* Lack of Cyprus meltdown spurs trimming of safety hedges
* Long-term worries persist, Italy yields seen rising
By William James
LONDON, April 2 German Bund futures fell and
Italian and Spanish bonds made small gains on Tuesday with
investors edging away from low-risk assets as fears of a major
financial meltdown emanating from Cyprus receded.
As part of an international bailout agreed just over a week
ago Cyprus is set to impose losses of around 60 percent on
savers holding more than 100,000 euros.
The deal was the first in euro zone history to make savers
share the burden, but Cyprus's banks reopened in orderly fashion
on Thursday, allaying fears that long queues to withdraw cash
could have sparked a wider bank run across the euro zone.
Bund futures hit a session low of 145.12 on
Tuesday, down 37 ticks on the day, as traders closed out
positions used to hedge against any contagion from Cyprus to the
region's other struggling states such as Spain and Italy.
"The whole Cyprus story seems to have run its course. All
news is pretty much priced in so you're seeing some fast money
taking a bit of profit," one trader said.
Nevertheless, analysts said the relief was driven by a
trimming of safe-haven bets rather than the start of a
full-blown revival in appetite for risk-taking, with long-term
investors still wary that the Cypriot rescue had set a template
for future bailouts.
"Whenever we talk in the future about bank aid or bailout we
will have these loss estimations there," said Michael Leister,
strategist at Commerzbank in London.
Bonds issued by Spain and Italy made small gains but were
expected to face selling pressure in the coming days, resuming a
steady climb in yields over the last two weeks.
Italian 10-year yields were down 4 basis
points on the day at 4.7 percent while equivalent Spanish yields
were down by the same amount at 5.02 percent.
ITALY STRUGGLE
Italian yields have risen 18 bps since March 22, due also to
its politicians' struggle to form a government after elections
in February failed to produce a clear winner.
Italy's president acknowledged on Saturday that he had
limited scope to force divided political parties to find a
solution, but ruled out standing down early to make way for new
parliamentary elections.
Alessandro Giansanti, strategist at ING in Amsterdam, said
the impasse could still last some time.
"The market is under-reacting a bit to the negative
political news... it's not something that will be solved in one
or two weeks," he said.
Giansanti recommended using the current calm to take
outright short positions in Italian bonds, also highlighting the
risk that rating agencies could downgrade Italy if the deadlock
dragged on.
Fitch has already downgraded Italy since the elections and
Moody's, which rates the country even lower, at just two notches
above junk, has signalled it is monitoring Italian events.
Spanish yields were also seen resuming their recent climb in
the run up to bond sales due on Thursday. Madrid will seek to
raise up to 4 billion euros in an auction of three-, five- and
eight-year bonds that will draw added attention after sluggish
demand at a similar sale by Italy last week.