* Investors expect monetary easing signals from the ECB
* Bunds may dip if ECB maintains status quo
* Spanish bond auction seen going smoothly
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, April 4 German government bonds were
little changed on Thursday, with investors reluctant to make any
fresh bold bets before a European Central Bank meeting later in
the day.
Analysts say markets are positioned for the ECB to keep its
key interest rate unchanged at a record low 0.75 percent but
potentially offer hints that future monetary policy easing might
be on the cards.
The euro zone Markit PMI index for March, due at 0758 GMT,
is seen at 46.5, below the 50 mark that separates growth from
contraction and analysts say such data support the case for
future monetary policy easing.
ECB President Mario Draghi's comments about how he expects
the economy to fare later in the year will be closely
scrutinised by investors.
"If he still signals that in the second half he expects a
small recovery Bunds will sell off," said Emile Cardon, market
economist at Rabobank in Utrecht.
He added though that such a reaction might be limited and
short-lived given that Bunds are seen as a safe haven and
investors still worry about the potential ramifications from the
Cypriot bailout decision and political uncertainty in Italy.
Bund futures were last 1 tick higher on the day at
145.53, while cash 10-year German yields were flat
at 1.28 percent. Cardon said he saw a near-term range of
1.20-1.40 percent for Bund yields, but added they were more
likely to fall from current levels than rise.
SPANISH AUCTION
Spain aims to raise up to 4 billion euros in 2016, 2018 and
2021 bonds later on Thursday.
Analysts expect the auction to go smoothly as lower-rated
euro zone bonds have so far shown resilience to the Cypriot
crisis and the political instability in Italy, which is still in
search for a government after its elections in February.
"The amount is quite low so it is easy to digest for
investors ... (and) the Draghi put remains effective," KBC rate
strategist Mathias van der Jeugt said, referring to the ECB's
promise to buy bonds issued by vulnerable countries if they ask
for financial aid and commit to reforms.
Commerzbank strategists expect Spain to issue more than the
target amount, which would put selling pressure on safe-haven
German Bunds before the ECB meeting.
France also plans to sell 6-7 billion euros worth of bonds
on Thursday.