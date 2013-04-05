LONDON, April 5 Yields on Dutch, Belgian and
Austrian bonds all fell to record lows on Friday with market
participants pointing to strong demand from Asia with investors
switching out of Japanese government bonds.
The Dutch 10-year yield sank to 1.44 percent,
down 4 basis points on the day with traders citing investors
ditching Japanese government bonds and opting for euro zone
assets which carry higher yields than German Bunds but boast
relatively strong credit ratings.
"The view seems to be that the Bank of Japan moves will
force money out of Japan and into other markets, and semi-core
has always been one of the (Asian) favourites," a trader said.
Japan's central bank on Thursday announced the world's most
intense burst of monetary stimulus.