LONDON, April 9 Bund futures opened lower on
Tuesday, as a strong start of the U.S. company earnings season
prompted investors to take profits on safe-haven German debt
after a strong rally last week.
Bund futures hit their highest levels since June 2012 on
Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data and on
expectations that the European Central Bank could ease monetary
policy later this year to provide further support to the ailing
euro zone economy.
U.S. aluminium group Alcoa posted
better-than-expected quarterly profit on Monday, denting
appetite for low-risk assets.
German Bund futures were 15 ticks lower on the day
at 145.93, having risen as high as 146.54 on Friday.
"The danger when you get to these extended levels is that
you get a couple of days with no European news and you drift
away a bit," one trader said.