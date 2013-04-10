LONDON, April 10 German Bund futures opened
lower on Wednesday, easing away from recent highs as a wave of
newly-issued bonds absorbed much of investors' demand, with
prices seen slipping further in the short term.
The Bund future was down 19 ticks on the day at
145.61, in line with levels seen in after-hours trading, having
backed away this week from the 10-month highs seen on Friday.
"We're drifting lower. We need a constant flow of bad news
to keep prices up here, and we're not getting that at the moment
although there's plenty of things in the background," a trader
said.
Most euro zone sovereign bonds sold off on Tuesday as the
surge in demand that followed the announcement of Japan's huge
monetary stimulus plans paused, and the supply of newly-issued
debt into the market stepped up.
Despite the dip in German debt prices, a sale of two-year
bonds later in the day was expected to find solid demand with
some investors eyeing a possible euro zone interest rate cut in
the coming months to tackle the region's economic decay.
European Central Bank executive board member Joerg Asmussen
said on Tuesday there were more downside risks to a recovery in
the euro zone economy in the second half of the year than there
were one or two months ago.