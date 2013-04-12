LONDON, April 12 German Bund futures edged up at
the open on Friday as investors turned cautious on reports of a
funding gap in Cyprus' bailout package that is likely to top a
meeting of European Union finance ministers later in the day.
The two-day informal gathering in Dublin beginning on Friday
comes after Reuters and other news organisations obtained
documents revealing that the Mediterranean island might have to
contribute more than initially thought to its rescue package.
Focus will also be on the deepening problems in Slovenia and
Germany's growing reluctance over euro zone banking reforms.
"The Eurogroup is likely to dominate things. There's talk of
this funding gap in Cyprus. I don't see a lot of good news for
periphery...There could be consolidation in the market while we
wait to see what the Eurogroup says," a trader said.
The Bund future was seven ticks up at 145.32
compared with 145.25 at Thursday's settlement.