(Corrects paragraph 9 to show Japanese yields slid to a record low of 0.315 percent)

* Solid Italian debt sale showcases hunt for yield

* Spanish 10-year yields follow in Italy's wake

* German 10-year Bund sale well-received

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, April 17 Italian bonds rose on Wednesday, extending the previous day's gains after a bumper retail bond sale, highlighting a hunt for higher returns as monetary easing by global central banks depresses yields on low-risk debt.

Italian bonds outperformed Bunds - the euro zone's lowest-risk debt - after a sale of inflation-linked bonds targeted at wealthy domestic investors on Tuesday raised 17 billion euros, beating the Treasury's predictions of just under 10 billion euros.

Demand for euro zone debt is also benefiting from anticipation that Japanese buyers will seek higher returns in foreign bonds after the Bank of Japan's huge money printing plans which have kicked yields on domestic bonds to ultra-low levels.

"The global liquidity rush is helping to support peripheral bonds. We've seen this with the Italian bond sale and that has helped to maintain the positive sentiment," said Philip Tyson, a strategist at ICAP.

"The whole QE (quantitative easing) move out of Japan and the liquidity sloshing around the system is outweighing any fundamental concerns about the strength of the economy and the political situation in Italy. It seems like that will continue for now."

Italian 10-year yields were 7 basis points lower at 4.24 percent with Spanish equivalents down by a similar amount at 4.67 percent.

Some in the market were also betting on a solid sale of Spanish bonds on Thursday, with investors' trust in the European Central Bank's as-yet-untested pledge to buy bonds of struggling issuers if requested underpinning demand for lower-rated bonds.

JAPANESE HOPES

Nevertheless, Germany's sale of 3.35 billion euros of 10-year debt was well-received despite low yields, supported by expectations that the ECB will cut interest rates.

At 1.25 percent, German 10-year Bunds offer a yield pick-up over their Japanese equivalents whose yields slid to a record low of 0.315 percent after the country's huge stimulus plans. The German Bund future was up 22 ticks on the day at 145.95 after the auction.

Although market participants said they were seeing no flows from Japan, the expectation that Japanese investors will look abroad for higher returns was helping to keep euro zone yields low.

"We have had limited evidence of Japanese investors switching into the euro zone so far. But it's the start of the (Japanese) fiscal year and the impact of the BOJ policy is likely to be gradual," a trader said.

"We expect the Japanese will have to buy debt other than JGBs as BOJ policy means that near term it's weakening the yen, and Japanese inflation may push higher as well so it makes sense to be invested in other currencies."

Some analysts said the scope for cash 10-year yields to fall further was limited unless there is a worsening in the euro zone crisis.

German 10-year yields are near troughs seen last year, when a euro zone break-up was considered by many as a realistic possibility, and right before the European Central Bank vowed to protect the euro.

"The 1.20-1.25 area for the 10-year Bund is very expensive ... When the Bund was around 1.20 percent last week this was very expensive, especially versus other markets, and since we have seen a decline in volatility in peripherals," said Patrick Jacq, a strategist at BNP Paribas.

Slovenia's efforts to avoid becoming the euro zone's next bailout candidate was also in the spotlight. It sold 1.1 billion euros of 18-month treasury bills at a yield of 4.15 percent in a bid to buy time to work out a reform programme before tapping international markets.

The sale was more than double the finance ministry's plan to place 500 million euros worth of the paper. Some of the proceeds of the sale are expected to be used in the early buy back of some 855 million euros of similar bills due to expire on June 6. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)