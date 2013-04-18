LONDON, April 18 German Bund futures were steady
at Thursday's open, holding close to recent highs and supported
by expectations of loose central bank policy, with focus for the
session falling on Spanish and French debt auctions.
The Bund future was flat at 146.24, close to the
recent high of 146.54 set at the start of the month. Demand was
boosted on Wednesday by comments from European Central Bank
policymaker Jens Weidmann, who stoked belief that interest rates
could fall if economic data remains weak.
"There's a bit of supply to contend with this morning so
that may put the brakes on things for now but the way the market
has been trading we should press on here," a trader said,
predicting a medium term drop in 10-year Bund yields
to 1.1 percent from their current 1.23 percent.
Later in the session Spain and France both issue debt, with
demand expected to be supported by investors' ongoing hunt for
higher yields as a result of the current low-rate environment in
the euro zone.