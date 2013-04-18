* Bunds steady as market readies for French, Spanish supply * German rally seen resuming, record high prices in sight * Italy, Spain in demand as liquidity spurs yield hunt By William James LONDON, April 18 Spanish bonds extended their rally on Thursday after a successful debt sale, which gave fresh momentum to the hunt for yield that has boosted bonds across the euro zone. Spain beat its fund-raising target and sold 10-year debt at the lowest yield in three years at a 4.7 billion euro sale, underlining investors' willingness to accept lower credit ratings in exchange for higher yields. "It's clear that the trend of strong sales since the start of the year continues. They sold more than planned, bid-to-cover ratios look strong and yields are at their lowest levels since 2010," said Mathias van der Jeugt, strategist at KBC. Lower-rated euro zone debt has rallied alongside ultra-safe German Bunds as expectations the European Central Bank could cut interest rates have driven 'core' yields down, pushing some investors toward more riskier investments in search of yield. Spanish 10-year yields fell 7 basis points to 4.63 percent, within sight of 14-month lows seen last week, extending an early fall following the debt auction. Italian yields were 5 bps lower at 4.21 percent, adding to a fall of around 50 basis points this month. Bund futures fell 16 ticks to 146.08, but remained within sight of the April 4 high of 146.54. A break above that level would put the contract at its highest level since June 2012 - when Spanish borrowing costs were spiking on expectations Madrid would need a bailout. Those fears have been calmed by the ECB's promise to intervene in bond markets if needed, and a flood of liquidity provided by central banks worldwide has helped support bonds across the whole credit spectrum in the euro zone. "There's just so much money out there, you're seeing a bid for everything," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, strategist at Rabobank in London. "You're not seeing that simple risk-on, risk-off situation where Spain and Italy do well and Bunds do badly, we're actually seeing everything do well at the same time." JAPANESE MONEY Euro zone yields have fallen since the Bank of Japan announced a huge stimulus plan designed to spark its moribund economy into life. The $1.4 trillion bond-buying scheme was expected to eventually force Japanese investors to look beyond their low-yielding domestic bond market in search of returns. Weekly data from the Japanese Ministry of Finance showed Japanese investors actually selling their holdings of foreign bonds over the last week, but analysts said low returns and a weakening yen would eventually drive money out of the country. Some investors have sought to prepare for the arrival of Japanese cash by locking in yields at current levels, but they were expecting the Bank of Japan liquidity to arrive at a slow pace. "Japanese investors tend to be notoriously cautious so it's going to be some time before we see any evidence that Japanese funds are shifting out of Japan to overseas markets," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh. "In 2012 France, Germany and the Netherlands were the favourite areas but with yields falling there they may be tempted to increase exposure to Italy and Spain. But, as yet there's no evidence at the moment."