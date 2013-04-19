LONDON, April 19 German Bunds edged down on Friday, tracking losses in U.S. Treasuries, but stayed close to their recent highs as global growth worries and political uncertainty in Italy supported the euro zone benchmark.

U.S. bonds, which often trade in tandem with Bunds, were marginally lower in Europe, with traders pointing to a poor result at an auction of inflation-protected paper on Thursday.

But Thursday's data on U.S. jobless claims and the mid-Atlantic region's factory activity fuelled further concerns that the world's largest economy was losing the momentum it had at the start of the year, boosting demand for low-risk assets.

In Italy, parliament failed to elect a new state president in the first two votes on Thursday, prolonging a political stalemate after the inconclusive general election in February.

"The TIPS (Treasury Inflation-Protected Security) was weak ... but with the failed presidential election in Italy there seems to be enough out there to keep us from selling off," one trader said.

At 0609 GMT, Bund futures were 13 ticks lower at 146.14, within sight of April's peak at 146.54, which was the highest levels since June 2012.