* Spanish, Italian bond yields rise on profit-taking

* Concerns Fed will scale back U.S. stimulus continues

* Bunds rise as investors seek safety before long weekend

* U.S. data suggests economy improving

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, May 24 Spanish and Italian government bond yields rose on Friday as investors sought safety before a long weekend, favouring German Bunds over lower-rated paper.

Riskier bonds extended a fall made after comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday fed concerns that U.S. monetary policy could be scaled back in the next few meetings if the economy improves.

Upbeat data out of the United States underpinned that view, with orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rising more than expected in April.

Analysts also said the weakness in equities was inspiring investors to cash in on Italian and Spanish debt, which saw strong gains last month.

"We are still trading the (possibility of) taper (of bond purchases) by the Fed. It's a bit of a risk-off environment," David Keeble, global head of fixed income strategy at Credit Agricole said.

"If you look at the crowded trades out there right now, they are the ones that are suffering the most. There has been a lot of people piling into the Italian and Spanish markets recently."

Ten-year Spanish government bond yields rose 14 basis points to 4.45 percent and the Italian equivalent increased 13 bps to 4.17 percent.

The move lower in peripheral bonds was a correction rather than a new trend given that downbeat prospects for the euro zone economy would likely keep the European Central Bank inclined to ease monetary policy later this year, analysts said.

"Stocks are going down and peripheries are going wider. It is risk off ... into a long weekend," one trader said, referring to a public holiday in London on Monday.

German Bund futures rose 19 ticks on 144.58, having hit two-month lows earlier after the German Ifo business survey beat forecasts.

But they were down on the week on expectations the Fed will scale back its monetary stimulus if the U.S. economic recovery gathers pace.

The grimmer prospects for the euro zone economy are likely to keep Bunds volatile and make them more sensitive to data in the near term, traders said.

The U.S./German 10-year yield spread was at 58 basis points, not far from three-year highs hit earlier this week.

"I still think there's a case for Bunds outperforming (U.S. Treasuries) ... (but) better data from the U.S. takes the pressure off the European Central Bank (to ease monetary policy further)," one trader said.

"Data is key for everything nowadays. It's going to determine how the rest of the year will pan out."

Philip Tyson, strategist at ICAP, said U.S./German 10-year spread had room to "get closer to 100 (bps), potentially."