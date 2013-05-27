LONDON May 27 German Bund futures edged up in
early trade on Monday with analysts citing technical factors
supporting the market in a quiet session with U.S. and UK
markets shut.
Focus remained on equity markets after their sharp selloff
last week on concern that the U.S. Federal Reserve might scale
back its stimulus programme if the economy continued to improve.
At 0707 GMT, the Bund future was 5 ticks up at
144.63 compared with 144.58 at Friday's settlement close.
The Bund is near a key support level, at 144.26, which is
the 38 percent retracement of the rally since the rally at the
end of January and the beginning of May, said Mathias van der
Jeugt, a strategist at KBC in Brussels.
"Today we think this level will most likely hold because of
the low volumes," he said.