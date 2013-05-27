LONDON May 27 German Bund futures edged up in early trade on Monday with analysts citing technical factors supporting the market in a quiet session with U.S. and UK markets shut.

Focus remained on equity markets after their sharp selloff last week on concern that the U.S. Federal Reserve might scale back its stimulus programme if the economy continued to improve.

At 0707 GMT, the Bund future was 5 ticks up at 144.63 compared with 144.58 at Friday's settlement close.

The Bund is near a key support level, at 144.26, which is the 38 percent retracement of the rally since the rally at the end of January and the beginning of May, said Mathias van der Jeugt, a strategist at KBC in Brussels.

"Today we think this level will most likely hold because of the low volumes," he said.