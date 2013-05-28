LONDON May 28 German Bund futures dipped at the open on Tuesday with European equities predicted to extend their recovery and as traders made way for a raft of Dutch and Belgian debt supply later in the day.

The Netherlands will sell up to 3 billion euros of 10-year bonds while Belgium aims to raise 2.9 billion to 3.9 billion euro in auctions of five-, 10- and 20-year benchmarks as well as a 2035 non-benchmark bond.

European equities were predicted to open higher following a rebound in Japanese stocks.

"It's not done any harm that there's a bit of stabilisation in equity markets," said Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.

"And maybe the comment by (European Central Bank board member Joerg) Asmussen that the ECB will keep policy accommodative for as long as necessary is adding to the positivity in European equities and peripherals are a bit tighter."

At 0702 GMT, the Bund future was 20 ticks down at 144.06 compared with 144.26 at Monday's settlement.