LONDON May 28 German Bund futures pared losses on Tuesday with traders citing some buying on technical factors in thin trade as some market participants were still away after UK and U.S. holidays on Monday.

"There was quite a big level on the Bund just below 144.00 and I was expecting a bounce for technical reasons more than anything," one trader said.

The Bund future was last 3 ticks lower on the day at 144.23. It fell as low as 143.95 in early trade after breaking through 144.23, the 38 percent retracement of the end of January to early May rally that had provided support in recent sessions.