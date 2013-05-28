* Ultra-easy ECB policy outlook supports riskier assets

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, May 28 Spanish and Portuguese yields dipped on Tuesday with more falls expected in the near term as signals that the European Central Bank will keep policy ultra-easy supported riskier assets.

Higher-yielding euro zone debt took its cue from European shares, which rose back towards 5-1/2-year highs after ECB policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on Monday the bank would stick to its expansive monetary policy for as long as necessary.

His colleague Peter Praet was also quoted as saying the ECB could cut rates further to stimulate the economy if needed.

Italian yields were slightly lower too after borrowing costs at a sale of zero coupon two-year debt fell to their lowest since the launch of the euro in 1999, helped by expectations the European Union is about to lift tight controls on Rome's public spending to help the economy.

A bigger test of investor demand comes on Thursday when Italy sells up to 5.75 billion euros of five- and 10-year bonds.

Stock markets fell last week on concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve might start scaling back its stimulus programme, dragging peripheral euro zone bonds in their wake.

Spanish 10-year yields were 6 basis points lower at 4.27 percent, extending their retreat from a high of 4.70 percent reached last week, while the Portuguese equivalent was down 10 bps at 5.44 percent.

"Maybe the comment by Asmussen ...is adding to the positivity in European equities and peripherals are a bit tighter," said Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.

The recovery in riskier assets sapped demand for German Bunds, though losses were limited by expectations of a further interest rate cut from the ECB after it cut its key refinancing rate to a record low of 0.50 percent last month.

"From the euro zone point of view, the growth situation is still not great so I don't see us having a massive selloff in the Bund," a trader said.

The Bund future was 8 ticks down at 144.19, up from a low of 143.95 reached earlier with traders citing technical buying in a thin market after UK and U.S. holidays. German 10-year yields were up 1 basis point at 1.43 percent.

"We do ... not see the 144.00 hurdle falling today and expect a short-term consolidation of the recent downtrend, rendering a long Bund position attractive on tactical grounds," Commerzbank strategists said in a note.