* Strong data underpins idea of less U.S. monetary stimulus

* Safe and riskier bonds fall on Fed stimulus concerns

* Italian yields rise at auction, fueling day's sell-off

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, May 29 Euro zone bonds fell across the board on Wednesday on investor concern about a potential scaling back of U.S. economic stimulus that has kept financial markets afloat.

German 10-year borrowing costs hit their highest since March at 1.519 percent, after U.S. benchmark yields rose to their highest in over a year on Tuesday after robust home price and consumer confidence data.

U.S. yields have risen sharply and equities have stumbled since Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said last week the central bank may decide to cut its bond purchases in the coming few policy meetings if data shows the economy is gathering pace.

The funding costs of other relatively safe sovereigns such as Austria, France, and the Netherlands also rose, as did yields on riskier Spanish and Italian debt, with more rises expected in coming days.

"If the Fed are talking about tapering QE (quantitative easing) it changes the ball game to a degree," a trader said.

"In the short-term if we see continued sharp moves higher in core bond yields and increased volatility that spells trouble for riskier assets and you could see carry trades being unwound a little bit," he said, referring to trades where relatively cheap central bank cash is used to buy higher-yielding assets.

Italian 10-year yields rose 13 basis points to 4.18 percent as short-term borrowing costs at an auction of six-month bills up for the first time since March with long-term costs expected to edge up at a bond auction on Thursday.

Spanish and Portuguese yields were up 10 bps at 4.40 and 5.55 percent respectively.

RISK/REWARD BALANCE

Some market participants see little scope that peripheral bond yield spreads will resume their tightening trend over German benchmarks as sharply as seen in recent months as ample central bank liquidity and the ECB's untested bond buying back-stop pushed investors into riskier assets.

"Even if we get support from EU authorities they still have a lot work to do in terms of delivering reforms and adjusting budget deficits against the background of high unemployment and the unhappiness that causes," said David Scott, portfolio manager of investment grade fixed income at Stone Harbor.

"If you add into that mix a sense that whilst central banks will remain accommodative, the U.S. may be a little bit less accommodative than it was then it will be very difficult to make the argument for further substantial spread tightening."

He said Stone Harbor, a global fixed investment manager with more than $68 billion of assets under management had already started lightening its holdings of Spanish and Italian debt in recent weeks because "the risk/reward balance is not what it was three or four months ago".

German Bund futures were last 41 ticks down at 143.41, having hit their lowest since mid-March earlier this session at 143.25.

Bunds have been outperforming U.S. Treasuries, with the yield gap between 10-year Bunds and T-notes hitting its widest since June 2010 at 69 bps in the previous session as their economic outlooks appear to be diverging. The gap was last at 62 bps.

"We think the market has overplayed the short-term risk that the Fed will change its policy, that they will start tapering QE (quantitative easing). We think it's too early for that," said Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank.

"But... over the course of the second half of this year, we could see a further widening (of the gap) towards 90-100 bps."