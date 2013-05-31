* Month-end related buying supports U.S. German, debt
* Euro zone, U.S. data eyed for steer on policy
* Spanish yields rise before debt sales next week
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, May 31 German Bund futures rose on
Friday, tracking gains in U.S. Treasuries on month-end related
buying and as downbeat German retail sales cast doubt about the
strength of the recovery in the euro zone's biggest economy.
Further advances in Bunds were, however, seen limited before
a batch of data later in the day that could shed light on the
euro zone and U.S. monetary policy outlook.
Bunds extended Thursday's gains triggered by weaker than
expected U.S. GDP growth data, a rise in new jobless benefit
claims and tepid pending home sales which reassured investors
that the Fed was unlikely to scale back its bond purchases soon.
Financial markets have been nervous since Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke said last week the central bank may decide to taper its
programme within the next few policy meetings if data shows the
economy is gaining steam. That triggered a rise in U.S. Treasury
yields which pulled the euro zone debt market in its wake.
Investors are now looking to the Thomson Reuters/University
of Michigan's May consumer sentiment index due at 1355 GMT,
personal income and consumption data at 1230 GMT and the Chicago
PMI at 1345 GMT for a steer on the outlook for the economy.
Earlier, data showed German retail sales fell by 0.4 percent
on the month after dropping by an upwardly revised 0.1 percent
in March. That was below the consensus forecast in a Reuters
poll for a 0.2 percent monthly gain.
Bund futures rose 25 ticks to 143.98 with German
10-year yields 2.2 basis points down on the day at 1.45 percent,
retreating further from the 1.519 percent hit earlier this week,
its highest level in nearly three months.
"Clearly a bit of a bounce back in Treasuries and weaker
than expected retail sales have given some support to Bunds.
Bunds are pretty well supported around the 1.55 (percent)
level," RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.
The focus was turning to euro zone inflation data at 0900
GMT after German inflation ticked up in May, prompting caution
about the scope for an interest rate cut from the European
Central Bank at its policy meeting next week.
Recent signs of stabilisation in euro zone business
sentiment had also lessened the chances of further monetary
policy easing at next Thursday's meeting, analysts said.
"Another test of the recent highs in Bund yields cannot be
excluded as the likely uptick in euro zone inflation is set to
further dampen ECB rate cut speculations. We opt for tactical
shorts in the Bund future today," Commerzbank strategists said
in a note.
Lower-rated euro zone bonds were on the back foot as riskier
assets succumbed to profit-taking going into the weekend.
The Spanish 10-year yield was 6 basis points
higher at 4.41 percent with traders also pushing for cheaper
prices before debt sales next week while the Italian equivalent
was up by a similar amount at 4.16 percent.