* Month-end related buying supports U.S. German, debt

* Euro zone, U.S. data eyed for steer on policy

* Spanish yields rise before debt sales next week

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, May 31 German Bund futures rose on Friday, tracking gains in U.S. Treasuries on month-end related buying and as downbeat German retail sales cast doubt about the strength of the recovery in the euro zone's biggest economy.

Further advances in Bunds were, however, seen limited before a batch of data later in the day that could shed light on the euro zone and U.S. monetary policy outlook.

Bunds extended Thursday's gains triggered by weaker than expected U.S. GDP growth data, a rise in new jobless benefit claims and tepid pending home sales which reassured investors that the Fed was unlikely to scale back its bond purchases soon.

Financial markets have been nervous since Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said last week the central bank may decide to taper its programme within the next few policy meetings if data shows the economy is gaining steam. That triggered a rise in U.S. Treasury yields which pulled the euro zone debt market in its wake.

Investors are now looking to the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's May consumer sentiment index due at 1355 GMT, personal income and consumption data at 1230 GMT and the Chicago PMI at 1345 GMT for a steer on the outlook for the economy.

Earlier, data showed German retail sales fell by 0.4 percent on the month after dropping by an upwardly revised 0.1 percent in March. That was below the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a 0.2 percent monthly gain.

Bund futures rose 25 ticks to 143.98 with German 10-year yields 2.2 basis points down on the day at 1.45 percent, retreating further from the 1.519 percent hit earlier this week, its highest level in nearly three months.

"Clearly a bit of a bounce back in Treasuries and weaker than expected retail sales have given some support to Bunds. Bunds are pretty well supported around the 1.55 (percent) level," RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.

The focus was turning to euro zone inflation data at 0900 GMT after German inflation ticked up in May, prompting caution about the scope for an interest rate cut from the European Central Bank at its policy meeting next week.

Recent signs of stabilisation in euro zone business sentiment had also lessened the chances of further monetary policy easing at next Thursday's meeting, analysts said.

"Another test of the recent highs in Bund yields cannot be excluded as the likely uptick in euro zone inflation is set to further dampen ECB rate cut speculations. We opt for tactical shorts in the Bund future today," Commerzbank strategists said in a note.

Lower-rated euro zone bonds were on the back foot as riskier assets succumbed to profit-taking going into the weekend.

The Spanish 10-year yield was 6 basis points higher at 4.41 percent with traders also pushing for cheaper prices before debt sales next week while the Italian equivalent was up by a similar amount at 4.16 percent.