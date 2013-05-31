* Month-end related buying supports U.S. German, debt
* U.S. data eyed for steer on Fed stimulus outlook
* Spanish yields rise before debt sales next week
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, May 31 German Bunds pushed higher on
Friday as weak euro zone data and comments from a European
central banker reinforced the view the bank will keep policy
ultra-easy to support the economy.
Bunds extended the previous session's gains after euro zone
unemployment hit a record in April, inflation stayed well below
the ECB's target, and downbeat German retail sales cast doubt
about the strength of the recovery in the region's biggest
economy.
ECB Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said the bank
stands ready to take further policy action to help the economy.
Policymakers will decide next Thursday whether to cut interest
rates from a record low 0.50 percent.
Bund futures were last 42 ticks up on the day at
144.15 with 10-year yields down 4 basis points down at 1.44
percent.
"The market seems to have taken on board comments earlier by
Visco that the ECB stands ready to act to support the economy.
The data was also not great and that caused a bounce in Bunds,"
one trader said.
German 10-year yields are expected to fall further from the
1.519 percent hit earlier this week, their highest level in
nearly three months, with month-end related buying supporting
safe-haven debt at the expense of riskier assets.
U.S. DATA
Investors are now looking to U.S. data later in the session
for a steer on the strength of the economic recovery, though
analysts said the market impact was likely to be muted before a
jobs report due out next week, which should shed light on the
future of the Federal Reserve's stimulus programme.
Financial markets have been nervous since Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke said last week the central bank may decide to taper its
programme within the next few policy meetings if data shows the
economy is gaining steam.
That drove U.S. Treasury yields up to a 13-month high.
"Investors are starting to look forward to next week's data,
particularly non-farm payrolls and manufacturing survey which
will be crucial for near-term sentiment," RIA Capital Markets
strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.
"If there are signs that the labour market is strengthening
then markets will fear that the Fed could reduce the pace of
asset purchases sooner rather than later and that should renew
the selloff."
Peripheral euro zone bonds were on the back foot as riskier
assets succumbed to profit-taking going into the weekend.
The Spanish 10-year yield was 8 basis points
higher at 4.42 percent with traders also pushing for cheaper
prices before debt sales next week while the Italian equivalent
was up 5 bps at 4.15 percent.