* Bunds fall in choppy trade; euro zone data shows downturn
easing
* Analysts say European PMI data eases pressure on ECB for
action
* Bund losses trimmed after downbeat U.S. manufacturing
report
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, June 3 Better-than-expected euro zone
manufacturing data weighed on safe-haven German bonds on Monday,
while broader euro zone debt prices fell on concerns that
monetary stimulus may be curbed.
A survey showing the downturn in manufacturing eased
markedly last month took pressure off the ECB to loosen monetary
policy, some analysts said.
This pushed both safe-haven German Bunds and peripheral euro
zone bond prices down, though they bounced off the day's lows
after weak U.S. manufacturing report made traders trim bets the
Federal Reserve may scale back bond purchases this year.
"There were hopes or speculation that the ECB will have to
do more, but at least for the very short term, it seems like
with the data improving, the pressure has eased in a way for the
ECB to act at least with regards to rate cuts," Michael Leister,
senior interest rate strategist at Commerzbank said.
"Overall, we still believe (ECB President Mario) Draghi will
be very keen not to provide more fuel to this increase in rates
we have seen across the board - very short-term rates but also
Bund rates. So I think he will stress that the ECB is ready to
do what is needed."
Bund futures fell by as much as 73 ticks on the day
to their lowest since mid-March at 142.98 earlier in the
session, before rebounding after the U.S. ISM data to settle at
143.56, down 15 ticks.
Cash 10-year German yields were last 1 basis
point up at 1.48 percent, retreating from near three-month highs
around 1.53 percent hit earlier. Euro zone bond yields have
climbed in recent weeks on concern the Fed may soon start
turning off the liquidity taps.
Monday's downbeat U.S. manufacturing reading from the
ISM revived speculation the recovery in the world's biggest
economy may not be gaining as much traction as initally thought,
which some analysts say could deter Fed policymakers from
tapering the stimulus.
"We have (U.S. non-farm) payrolls at the end of the week
which is a big shadow on the horizon. In the interim, if the
data is in line or a little bit weaker maybe we could see a
little bit more of a recovery in bonds taking place," said
Philip Tyson, a strategist at ICAP.
On the euro zone's periphery, Spanish yields
rose 5 basis points to 4.48 percent. Portuguese yields
were up 18 bps at 5.82 percent with traders citing
speculation the country might issue a 10-year bond via
syndication.