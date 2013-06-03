* Bunds fall in choppy trade; euro zone data shows downturn easing * Analysts say European PMI data eases pressure on ECB for action * Bund losses trimmed after downbeat U.S. manufacturing report By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ana Nicolaci da Costa LONDON, June 3 Better-than-expected euro zone manufacturing data weighed on safe-haven German bonds on Monday, while broader euro zone debt prices fell on concerns that monetary stimulus may be curbed. A survey showing the downturn in manufacturing eased markedly last month took pressure off the ECB to loosen monetary policy, some analysts said. This pushed both safe-haven German Bunds and peripheral euro zone bond prices down, though they bounced off the day's lows after weak U.S. manufacturing report made traders trim bets the Federal Reserve may scale back bond purchases this year. "There were hopes or speculation that the ECB will have to do more, but at least for the very short term, it seems like with the data improving, the pressure has eased in a way for the ECB to act at least with regards to rate cuts," Michael Leister, senior interest rate strategist at Commerzbank said. "Overall, we still believe (ECB President Mario) Draghi will be very keen not to provide more fuel to this increase in rates we have seen across the board - very short-term rates but also Bund rates. So I think he will stress that the ECB is ready to do what is needed." Bund futures fell by as much as 73 ticks on the day to their lowest since mid-March at 142.98 earlier in the session, before rebounding after the U.S. ISM data to settle at 143.56, down 15 ticks. Cash 10-year German yields were last 1 basis point up at 1.48 percent, retreating from near three-month highs around 1.53 percent hit earlier. Euro zone bond yields have climbed in recent weeks on concern the Fed may soon start turning off the liquidity taps. Monday's downbeat U.S. manufacturing reading from the ISM revived speculation the recovery in the world's biggest economy may not be gaining as much traction as initally thought, which some analysts say could deter Fed policymakers from tapering the stimulus. "We have (U.S. non-farm) payrolls at the end of the week which is a big shadow on the horizon. In the interim, if the data is in line or a little bit weaker maybe we could see a little bit more of a recovery in bonds taking place," said Philip Tyson, a strategist at ICAP. On the euro zone's periphery, Spanish yields rose 5 basis points to 4.48 percent. Portuguese yields were up 18 bps at 5.82 percent with traders citing speculation the country might issue a 10-year bond via syndication.