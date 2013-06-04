* Markets seen jittery before ECB, U.S. payrolls * Markets sensitive to U.S. data as they gauge Fed outlook * Peripheral debt rises along with other risk assets By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Emelia Sithole-Matarise LONDON, June 4 German Bunds were lower on Tuesday but would likely remain range-bound with investors reluctant to take big bets before key U.S. jobs data and a euro zone monetary policy meeting later this week. Financial markets have been choppy in recent sessions, sensitive to U.S. data as investors try to gauge when the Federal Reserve may begin unwinding its monetary stimulus. Against this backdrop, investors will look at non-farm payrolls on Friday with keen interest. Before then, the focus will be on the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday. The central bank is likely to leave rates unchanged at a record low of 0.5 percent, but investors will watch the news conference to gauge its thinking on the economic outlook. "At the end of the day, we are waiting for payrolls on Friday, we are waiting for the ECB on Thursday. There are enough reasons for people to remain on the sidelines ahead of those two major events," one trader said. "It feels a bit like summer trading... flows have been fairly minimal." German Bund futures were 20 ticks lower on the day at 143.36, having seen in May its biggest monthly drop since January. Bunds opened the session lower as Japanese bond prices dropped after a weak auction and as riskier assets recovered after weak U.S. manufacturing data eased concerns the Fed could soon curb its stimulus measures. "We had weakness in the JGB market, that's been definitely a driving factor. We still have this theme of higher Treasury yields going forward, so the correlation with Treasuries and JGBs seems to still be there," Alessandro Tentori, global head of rates strategy at Citi said. A 10-year Austrian bond sale also weighed on Bunds with investors lured by the slightly higher return the auctioned debt offers over its German equivalent. HIGHER PERIPHERALS Helped by the firmer tone in riskier assets and hopeful signs in the Spanish labour market, lower-rated euro zone issuers' borrowing costs fell. Italian 10-year yields were down 5 bps at 4.10 percent and the Spanish equivalent was 4 bps lower at 4.43 percent. Greek sovereign bonds outperformed, with yields extending Monday's falls after a U.S.-based firm offered to buy as much as 10 percent of all outstanding Greek government bonds. Ten-year Greek yields were 39 bps lower at 9.01 percent. Technical charts pointed to further weakness for the Bund future after it plumbed its lowest level in three months at 142.98 on Monday before rebounding after the U.S. ISM factory activity report. "The technical situation implies that there will be fresh price declines as the 2011 uptrend at 143.31 and the 200-day moving average, which is at the same level, were temporarily undershot," said Viola Julien, a strategist at Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen. The next support was at 142.27, she said in a note.