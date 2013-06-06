LONDON, June 6 German Bund futures inched up at
the open on Thursday, underpinned by expectations the European
Central Bank will keep monetary policy ultra-easy at its meeting
later in the day.
The ECB is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged
at 0.50 percent and the market will be focusing on President
Mario Draghi's news conference for a steer on the future
direction of policy.
Market participants expect the market reaction to be subdued
if Draghi maintains a dovish tone and attention could quickly
turn to U.S. non-farm payrolls due on Friday for clarity on the
outlook for the Federal Reserve's stimulus scheme. Markets have
been roiled in recent weeks by concern that the Fed might taper
its bond purchases sooner than initially thought.
"Last time Draghi was quite dovish ... speaking about the
(ECB being technically ready to take) its deposit rate below
zero ... We think he will keep the door open for more easing but
it's not the time to do it today," said Piet Lammens, a
strategist at KBC in Brussels.
"In that context the market will be more focused on what
happens tomorrow with the payrolls. So we expect subdued
reaction from the markets to Draghi."
The Bund future was last 6 ticks up at 143.85
compared with 143.79.