By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, June 6 German Bunds rose on Thursday, underpinned by expectations the European Central Bank will keep monetary policy loose at its meeting later in the day.

But uncertainty about when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to scale back its stimulus programme soured investor appetite for riskier peripheral paper.

With the ECB widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged at 0.50 percent after data showed signs of economic stabilisation in the euro zone, the market will focus on president Mario Draghi's news conference for a steer on future policy.

The data has also led money markets to mostly ditch bets the central bank could cut its overnight deposit rate below zero in coming months - effectively charging commercial banks for parking cash with it.

Investors expect a subdued reaction if Draghi maintains a dovish tone and attention could quickly turn to U.S. non-farm payrolls due on Friday for clues to when the Fed might start tapering its bond-buying.

"We think (Draghi) will keep the door open for more easing but it's not the time to do it today," said Piet Lammens, a strategist at KBC in Brussels.

"In that context the market will be more focused on what happens tomorrow with the payrolls. So we expect subdued reaction from the markets to Draghi."

Bund futures were up 12 ticks at 143.91. Technical analysts said it could be tough to extend gains in the near term.

"The technical setting remains difficult despite yesterday's recovery. The situation should only improve if there is a lasting rise above the downtrend channel that has prevailed for four weeks, at 143.90," Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen analysts said in a note.

The German 10-year bond yield was down 1 basis point at 1.46 percent. It hit a near three-month high of 1.534 percent on Monday as broadly upbeat U.S. data increased investor concern the Fed may slow its bond purchases sooner than initially thought.

SPAIN, FRENCH BORROWING COSTS RISE

Peripheral euro zone bond prices edged lower as persistent jitters before Friday's U.S. labour market report made investors cautious about adding to exposure to riskier assets.

Spanish 10-year borrowing costs were last up 3 bps at 4.46 percent, slightly off an intraday high of 4.50 percent reached earlier, after a sale of just over 4 billion euros of bonds met good demand though long medium- to long-term borrowing costs edged up.

"Bid/covers were rather solid for all lines today," said Annalisa Piazza, a market economist at Newedge Strategy. "The recent sell-off across the main EMU curves and under-performance of Spain both versus the EMU core and Italian debt have been supportive factors at today's auction

Italian 10-year yields were 4 bps higher at 4.16 percent. Higher-rated France also saw a rise in 10-year borrowing costs, up more than 20 bps at an auction with demand remaining strong.