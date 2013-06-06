* Focus turns to ECB's Draghi for steer on policy outlook * Bund gains seen capped before Friday's U.S. jobs report * Spanish sale sees good demand but long-term yields rise By Emelia Sithole-Matarise LONDON, June 6 German Bund prices trimmed gains on Thursday after the European Central Bank left borrowing costs unchanged, with the focus turning to president Mario Draghi's steer on future monetary policy. Bunds stayed in positive territory as uncertainty about when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to scale back its stimulus programme soured investor appetite for riskier peripheral paper. The ECB kept its main refinancing rate unchanged at a record low 0.50 percent, as widely expected after data showed signs of economic stabilisation in the euro zone. Many in the market expect Draghi to confirm the central bank will maintain its ultra-easy policy at his news conference starting at 1230 GMT. Investors expect a subdued reaction if Draghi maintains a dovish tone, and attention could then focus more fully on U.S. non-farm payrolls due on Friday for clues to when the Fed might start tapering its bond-buying. "We think (Draghi) will keep the door open for more easing," said Piet Lammens, a strategist at KBC in Brussels, prior to the rate decision. "In that context the market will be more focused on what happens tomorrow with the payrolls. So we expect subdued reaction from the markets to Draghi." Bund futures were last 7 ticks up on the day at 143.85, having traded around 143.91 before the ECB rate decision, with the German 10-year yield slightly lower at 1.47 percent. The yield hit a near three-month high of 1.534 percent on Monday as broadly upbeat U.S. data increased investor concern the Fed may slow its bond purchases sooner than thought. SPAIN, FRENCH BORROWING COSTS RISE Peripheral euro zone bond prices edged lower as persistent jitters before Friday's U.S. labour market report made investors cautious about adding to exposure to riskier assets. Spanish 10-year borrowing costs were last up 3 bps at 4.46 percent, slightly off an intraday high of 4.50 percent reached earlier, after a sale of just over 4 billion euros of bonds met good demand though long medium- to long-term borrowing costs edged up. "Bid/covers were rather solid for all lines today," said Annalisa Piazza, a market economist at Newedge Strategy. "The recent sell-off across the main EMU curves and under-performance of Spain both versus the EMU core and Italian debt have been supportive factors at today's auction." Italian 10-year yields were 4 bps higher at 4.16 percent. Higher-rated France also saw a rise in 10-year borrowing costs, up more than 20 bps at an auction with demand remaining strong.