* Broad sell-off in euro zone bonds after ECB's Draghi * ECB sets negative deposit rate idea aside for now * Comments fuel concerns about global central bank stimulus * Peripheral debt hit the hardest By Ana Nicolaci da Costa LONDON, June 6 Debt from more vulnerable euro zone countries led a broad sell-off on Thursday as the ECB put the idea of a negative deposit rate on hold for now, adding to concerns about the future of global central bank support. After keeping its main interest rate at a record low of 0.5 percent, the European Central Bank said it discussed the possibility of cutting the rate at which banks deposit money with the central bank to below zero but would keep this and other unconventional options "on the shelf" for now. ECB President Mario Draghi's comments heightened anxiety in a market already concerned the Federal Reserve may soon begin scaling back its bond purchases as some areas of the world's largest economy improve. German Bunds fell 33 ticks to 143.45, but lower-rated debt prices were particularly hard-hit as investors dumped riskier assets. Italian yields saw their biggest daily rise since March 27 and Spanish yields since Feb. 4. Yields on higher-rated French, Austrian, Belgian and Dutch bonds also rose. "For me, the hurdle to another rate cut has been raised a little bit and a deposit rate cut will recede in the mind of the market," Lyn Graham-Taylor, fixed income strategist, at Rabobank said. Ten-year Spanish yields were 23 basis points higher on the day at 4.66 percent and the Italian equivalent rose 21 bps to 4.34 percent. Irish and Portuguese yields also rose sharply. "There is liquidation across the board," one trader said. "The message is (they) are not going to do anything. It's the unwinding of the carry trade that started a couple of weeks ago with the (Federal Reserve Chairman Ben) Bernanke tapering (view) and now also Draghi joining the hawkish stance." Concerns over when the Fed may begin unwinding its ultra-loose monetary policy has dominated trade in recent sessions. Against that backdrop, markets will be particularly sensitive to the release of key U.S. jobs data on Friday. "This morning we closed out the shorts we had (in Bunds) for the last three weeks and the reason is because (firstly) we were going into the press conference today and secondly because of the (U.S. payrolls data) tomorrow," Peter Schaffrik, head of European rates strategy at RBC Capital Markes said. "If the non-farms tomorrow are pretty weak, the market can easily come back 10-15 bps so it's a big risk event at the moment." A sale of just over 4 billion euros of Spanish bonds met good demand earlier in the session though medium- to long-term borrowing costs edged up.