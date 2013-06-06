* Broad sell-off in euro zone bonds after ECB's Draghi
* ECB sets negative deposit rate idea aside for now
* Comments fuel concerns about global central bank stimulus
* Peripheral debt hit the hardest
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, June 6 Debt from more vulnerable euro
zone countries led a broad sell-off on Thursday as the ECB put
the idea of a negative deposit rate on hold for now, adding to
concerns about the future of global central bank support.
After keeping its main interest rate at a record low of 0.5
percent, the European Central Bank said it discussed the
possibility of cutting the rate at which banks deposit money
with the central bank to below zero but would keep this and
other unconventional options "on the shelf" for now.
ECB President Mario Draghi's comments heightened anxiety in
a market already concerned the Federal Reserve may soon begin
scaling back its bond purchases as some areas of the world's
largest economy improve.
German Bunds fell 33 ticks to 143.45, but
lower-rated debt prices were particularly hard-hit as investors
dumped riskier assets. Italian yields saw their biggest daily
rise since March 27 and Spanish yields since Feb. 4.
Yields on higher-rated French, Austrian, Belgian and Dutch
bonds also rose.
"For me, the hurdle to another rate cut has been raised a
little bit and a deposit rate cut will recede in the mind of the
market," Lyn Graham-Taylor, fixed income strategist, at Rabobank
said.
Ten-year Spanish yields were 23 basis points
higher on the day at 4.66 percent and the Italian equivalent
rose 21 bps to 4.34 percent. Irish and Portuguese
yields also rose sharply.
"There is liquidation across the board," one trader said.
"The message is (they) are not going to do anything. It's
the unwinding of the carry trade that started a couple of weeks
ago with the (Federal Reserve Chairman Ben) Bernanke tapering
(view) and now also Draghi joining the hawkish stance."
Concerns over when the Fed may begin unwinding its
ultra-loose monetary policy has dominated trade in recent
sessions. Against that backdrop, markets will be particularly
sensitive to the release of key U.S. jobs data on Friday.
"This morning we closed out the shorts we had (in Bunds) for
the last three weeks and the reason is because (firstly) we were
going into the press conference today and secondly because of
the (U.S. payrolls data) tomorrow," Peter Schaffrik, head of
European rates strategy at RBC Capital Markes said.
"If the non-farms tomorrow are pretty weak, the market can
easily come back 10-15 bps so it's a big risk event at the
moment."
A sale of just over 4 billion euros of Spanish bonds met
good demand earlier in the session though medium- to long-term
borrowing costs edged up.