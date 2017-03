LONDON, June 13 German and UK bond futures pared gains on Thursday after U.S. data showed the number of jobless claims fell last week and retail sales rose more than expected in May.

Bund futures trimmed early gains to 143.03 from 143.23 before the data.

September gilt futures pared gains sharply to touch a session low of 114.52, having stood at 114.74 just before the release.