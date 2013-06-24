LONDON, June 24 Government bond yields rose sharply across the euro zone on Monday, extending last week's rise triggered by the Federal Reserve's plans to reduce monetary stimulus later this year.

Italian 10-year yields rose 18 basis points on the day to 4.76 percent, while equivalent Spanish yields were 12 bps higher at 5 percent. Other euro zone bond yields also rose.

German Bund futures fell 113 ticks to as low as 140.17, tracking losses in U.S. T-note futures which were down more than a point at 125-07/32.

"It's ... this overall story of less liquidity support from central banks and it's an ongoing market correction for almost three weeks now," one trader said.