BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
LONDON, June 24 Government bond yields rose sharply across the euro zone on Monday, extending last week's rise triggered by the Federal Reserve's plans to reduce monetary stimulus later this year.
Italian 10-year yields rose 18 basis points on the day to 4.76 percent, while equivalent Spanish yields were 12 bps higher at 5 percent. Other euro zone bond yields also rose.
German Bund futures fell 113 ticks to as low as 140.17, tracking losses in U.S. T-note futures which were down more than a point at 125-07/32.
"It's ... this overall story of less liquidity support from central banks and it's an ongoing market correction for almost three weeks now," one trader said.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes