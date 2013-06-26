LONDON, June 26 Spanish and Italian yields fell on Wednesday, reversing some of their recent sharp rises after European Central Bank officials said the bank would maintain its accommodative policy.

"The ECB is pretty dovish but I can only see buying in small amounts. There's not much going on (in terms of flows)," a trader said.

Spanish 10-year yields dropped 16 basis points to 4.88 percent while equivalent Italian yields were 14 bps lower at 4.74 percent.