* Euro zone bonds rally across the board
* ECB's Draghi says exit from exceptional steps distant
* Month-end related buying also helps Bunds
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, June 26 Euro zone bonds rose across the
board on Wednesday after European central bankers reassured
markets they would keep exceptional monetary policy measures for
the foreseeable future.
ECB President Mario Draghi reiterated comments he made on
Tuesday that the central bank was far from reeling back its
ultra-easy policy, calming markets caught in a global sell-off
since the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would reduce monetary
stimulus later this year.
Bank of International Settlements chief Jaime Caruana also
sought to soothe market nerves after the BIS annual report said
an exit from accommodative policies would only become harder
over time, saying he was not demanding immediate Fed action.
German Bund futures clawed off 8-month lows and the euro
zone market was expected to be underpinned by the ECB's policy
stance and month-end buying.
"The market has ruled out the chances of another ECB easing
judging from movements in money market rates but recent comments
from the ECB suggest that the door could be open if data
surprises to the downside. That provides a little bit of
support," RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.
Spanish 10-year yields were down 16 basis points at 4.89
percent while equivalent Italian yields were 12
bps lower at 4.75 percent.
Investors shrugged off reports by the Financial Times and La
Repubblica newspapers that Italy faced billions in potential
losses on derivatives contracts restructured at the height of
the euro zone debt crisis. The country's Economy Minister
Fabrizio Saccomanni said Italy did not lose any money on the
contracts.
U.S. DATA CAUTION
Among core euro zone bonds, the Bund future was
last up 39 ticks at 140.93 and has recovered more than a point
from the eight-month low of 139.90 plumbed on Monday. Cash
10-year yields were 3 basis points down at 1.77 percent
.
German 10-year yields have retreated from a 14-month peak of
1.85 percent hit early this week and traders said the market
could consolidate below this level helped by month-end buying by
pension funds and the reassurances by ECB policymakers before
their next monthly meeting next week.
Market participants, however, remained wary that U.S. data
could trigger more volatile trade after housing, consumer
confidence and business spending plans on Tuesday suggested the
economy was gaining momentum.
The Commerce Department is to release its final estimate of
first quarter gross domestic product at 1230 GMT. Economists in
a Reuters survey forecast a 2.4 percent annualised pace of
growth, a repeat of the preliminary Q1 rate.
"If the data remains strong then maybe it's (Fed stimulus
pullback) going to happen but I don't think we are in any way
close to stimulus withdrawal in places like Europe or the UK at
the moment," a trader said. "On that basis we'll probably
continue to favour Bunds over everything."