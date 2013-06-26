* Euro zone bonds rally across the board
* ECB's Draghi says exit from exceptional steps distant
* Month-end related buying also helps Bunds
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, June 26 Euro zone bonds rose across the
board on Wednesday after central bankers reassured markets they
would keep exceptional monetary policy measures for the
foreseeable future.
ECB President Mario Draghi reiterated comments he made on
Tuesday that the central bank was far from reeling back its
ultra-easy policy.
That was the latest in a series of comments from central
bankers this week seeking to calm markets after a global
sell-off triggered by the prospect of less U.S. monetary
stimulus.
German Bund futures came off 8-month lows and the euro zone
market was expected to be underpinned by the ECB's policy stance
and month-end buying.
Safe-haven Bunds were also supported after the United States
slashed its estimate for first-quarter economic growth.
"There has been (a series) of ECB speakers coming out and
sounding dovish. I suspect this is verbal intervention, rather
than anything concrete that we will get from them next
Thursday," David Keeble, global head of fixed income strategy at
Credit Agricole said.
Short-term interest rates rose after the Fed said last week
it was ready to slow the pace of bond-buying stimulus later this
year.
Analysts had said at the time the ECB was likely to adopt a
more dovish stance to counter that rise, which could have posed
an additional obstacle to an already sluggish euro zone economy.
Investors largely shrugged off reports by the Financial
Times and La Repubblica newspapers that Italy faced billions in
potential losses on derivatives contracts restructured at the
height of the euro zone debt crisis and taken out in the
1990s.
Italy's Treasury denied its use of derivatives as a hedge on
its huge debt pile posed any risk to public finances.
Among core euro zone bonds, the Bund future rose 49
ticks to 141.03 and has recovered more than a point from the
eight-month low of 139.90 plumbed on Monday. Cash 10-year yields
were 3.4 basis points down at 1.77 percent.
One trader said investors were covering selling positions as
the month-end approached: "People don't want to stay short
anything."
German 10-year yields have retreated from a 14-month peak of
1.85 percent hit early this week and traders said the market
could consolidate below this level.