* Euro zone bonds rally across the board

* ECB's Draghi says exit from exceptional steps distant

* Month-end related buying also helps Bunds

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, June 26 Euro zone bonds rose across the board on Wednesday after central bankers reassured markets they would keep exceptional monetary policy measures for the foreseeable future.

ECB President Mario Draghi reiterated comments he made on Tuesday that the central bank was far from reeling back its ultra-easy policy.

That was the latest in a series of comments from central bankers this week seeking to calm markets after a global sell-off triggered by the prospect of less U.S. monetary stimulus.

German Bund futures came off 8-month lows and the euro zone market was expected to be underpinned by the ECB's policy stance and month-end buying.

Safe-haven Bunds were also supported after the United States slashed its estimate for first-quarter economic growth.

"There has been (a series) of ECB speakers coming out and sounding dovish. I suspect this is verbal intervention, rather than anything concrete that we will get from them next Thursday," David Keeble, global head of fixed income strategy at Credit Agricole said.

Short-term interest rates rose after the Fed said last week it was ready to slow the pace of bond-buying stimulus later this year.

Analysts had said at the time the ECB was likely to adopt a more dovish stance to counter that rise, which could have posed an additional obstacle to an already sluggish euro zone economy.

Investors largely shrugged off reports by the Financial Times and La Repubblica newspapers that Italy faced billions in potential losses on derivatives contracts restructured at the height of the euro zone debt crisis and taken out in the 1990s.

Italy's Treasury denied its use of derivatives as a hedge on its huge debt pile posed any risk to public finances.

Among core euro zone bonds, the Bund future rose 49 ticks to 141.03 and has recovered more than a point from the eight-month low of 139.90 plumbed on Monday. Cash 10-year yields were 3.4 basis points down at 1.77 percent.

One trader said investors were covering selling positions as the month-end approached: "People don't want to stay short anything."

German 10-year yields have retreated from a 14-month peak of 1.85 percent hit early this week and traders said the market could consolidate below this level.