LONDON, June 27 German Bund futures were steady
on Thursday, holding on to recent gains after data suggesting
the U.S. Federal Reserve will not rush to end its stimulus
programme, and supportive comments from central bank
policymakers in the euro zone.
Bund futures hit eight-month lows on Monday in a poor run
that came after the Fed laid out plans last week to print less
money.
A sharp downward revision to first quarter U.S. economic
growth on Wednesday eased fears it would begin winding down the
bond-buying scheme soon.
Since last week, the European Central Bank's President Mario
Draghi has said several times it is far from ending its
ultra-easy policy, a message also underlined by his French
colleague Benoit Coeure on Monday.
Bund futures were last 10 ticks lower on the day at
140.93. "We've had pretty supportive news this week," one trader
said.
Italy will offer up to 5 billion euros of five- and 10-year
bonds later on Thursday, with demand seen supported by the rise
in peripheral euro zone yields seen after the Fed announcement.