LONDON, July 3 Portuguese bond prices extended their fall on Wednesday on rising political tensions in Lisbon, dragging the rest of lower-rated euro zone debt in their wake.

Portuguese 10-year yields rose 166 percent to 8.18 percent, their highest since early December 2012, with shorter-dated yields also up more than a point on the day.

Spanish 10-year yields were up 18 bps at 4.74 percent while equivalent Italian yields rose 16 bps to 4.57 percent.