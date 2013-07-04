* ECB says rates could stay lower for extended period
* Portuguese yields fall but underperform
* Debt sustainability concerns to keep Portugal pressured
* Liquidity thin due to U.S. holiday
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, July 4 Euro zone government bond prices
rallied across the board on Thursday after the European Central
Bank signalled it could cut interest rates further to help the
region's economy.
President Mario Draghi said the ECB expected its main
interest rates to remain at current or lower levels for an
extended period, in a shift from a policy of not pre-committing
on monetary policy.
He spoke shortly after new Bank of England Governor Mark
warned investors that they had moved too fast in pricing in a
British interest rate hike. Market rates have shot up since the
U.S. Federal Reserve introduced the idea of winding back the
bond-buying it has used to pump cheap money into the world
economy.
Portuguese yields also fell with other euro zone debt
yields, though shorter-dated maturities underperformed in thin
trade as investors fretted the country's political crisis could
derail its exit from an international bailout.
"I don't think he (Draghi) could have been more dovish," one
trader said. "It brings back into play the 'lower for longer'
theme and with that potential yield grab in semi core and
shorter-end peripherals, the likes of two-year Italy and Spain."
Italian and Spanish yields fell across all maturities led by
two-year paper, with 10-year yields down 11 basis points at 4.42
percent and 4.63 percent respectively.
Lower-risk German yields also fell across the curve and euro
zone interest rate futures rallied across the 2013-2015 strip,
as traders priced in the prospects of lower official rates.
The ECB pledge of futher monetary easing could renew a hunt
for yield in Italian and Spanish debt, as well as the
higher-rated Belgian and Finnish markets in coming days,
particularly in shorter-dated bonds, traders said.
While Draghi said Portugal was in "safe hands" under new
Finance Minister Maria Luis de Albuquerque, he also said the
ECB's rules governing its as yet untested bond-buying scheme
were unchanged. This appears to leave Lisbon alone to resolve a
political crisis that has seen its debt yields rocket this week.
Portuguese yields reversed an earlier rise across most
maturities except for two-year yields which were
flat at 5.77 percent, keeping the curve near its flattest level
since March 2012.
The resignation of two ministers this week, triggering
prospects of a new election being fought over continued budget
austerity, pushed Portugal's 10-year sovereign yields above 8
percent on Wednesday, near the levels at which it was forced to
seek the bailout two years ago.
The rise has been greater in shorter-dated bonds, suggesting
investors are concerned about the country's ability to service
its debt and, tentatively, about the potential losses to the
private sector should Portugal have to restructure.
"They (investors) are worried about political risk in
Portugal and a risk of a PSI-type event," another trader said,
referring to the private sector involvement scheme that forced
losses on holders of Greek debt last year.
The difference between 10- and 2-year bond yields in
Portugal has fallen more than 100 basis points in two days.
Traditionally, longer-dated bonds offer a comfortably higher
return than short-dated ones to compensate investors for the
risk of holding an asset over a longer period of time.
"The outlook in Portugal is very clouded. What's interesting
is that Italy and Spain have been relatively resilient," said
Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets in
Edinburgh.
Analysts expect demand from domestic investors and the
potential protection offered by the ECB's strictly conditional
bond-buying programme to insulate Italy and Spain for now.
Portugal does not immediately qualify for the programme.