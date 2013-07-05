BRIEF-Highland Copper increased size of non-brokered private placement to 265 million units
* Highland copper announces increase to previously announced private placement
LONDON, July 5 Portuguese bond yields were indicated lower in pre-trading on Friday as the country's prime minister sought to reassure investors that the government's stability would be maintained.
The selloff in Portuguese debt that sent its 10-year yields above 8 percent this week also eased after the European Central Bank made an unprecedented commitment to keep interest rates at record lows, sparking a broad rally in euro zone bonds.
Portuguese 10-year yields were last indicated 61 basis points down at 6.79 percent, with Spanish and Italian equivalents seen 6 bps lower at 4.59 and 4.36 percent respectively.
* Highland copper announces increase to previously announced private placement
* Under amended terms, Beacon Securities Limited shall purchase 32 million units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 9 Crude oil extended a slump amid record U.S. stockpiles on Thursday, helping push down equity markets as energy stocks slid, while bets the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week weighed on gold and industrial metals.