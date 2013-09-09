* Bund yields edge up after Friday's sharp fall
* Italian Senate starts considering Berlusconi expulsion
* Analysts see Spanish yields falling below Italian ones
By Marius Zaharia and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Sept 9 German government bonds dipped on
Monday, after sharp gains on Friday made on below-forecast U.S.
jobs data, as investors continued to bet on the U.S. Federal
Reserve trimming monetary stimulus this month.
Italian bonds eased as a special Italian Senate committee
met to consider expelling former premier Silvio Berlusconi from
parliament, a move that would threaten the country's fragile
left-right coalition.
Last week's non-farm payrolls report added an element of
uncertainty to expectations that the U.S. central bank will move
to trim its bond buying at its Sept 17-18 meeting.
But 13 of 18 primary dealers in a Reuters poll taken on
Friday after the data said the Fed will still decide to start
reducing stimulus this month. That was up from nine dealers a
month ago. The median of forecasts was for a cut of $15 billion
per month, down from $18 billion in the August poll.
"What happened on Friday doesn't change the big picture,"
ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said. "The big picture
is that the Fed will reduce the amount of liquidity in the
market ... and the risk is still towards higher (yields)."
Bund futures settled 7 ticks lower at 137.62.
Ten-year German 10-year Bund yields rose 1.7 basis
points to 1.96 percent.
Bund yields had risen to a 1-1/2 year high of 2.059 percent
before the U.S. payrolls number on Friday, one day after the ECB
signalled no imminent action to curb rising market rates.
But some analysts said the downside for Bunds was limited
over the short-term given the extent of the recent sell-off and
as concerns over potential conflict with Syria underpin
safe-haven assets.
"You have got to bear in mind that clearly we've had a
significant sell-off in the last few weeks and obviously you
have got the whole Syria (situation) potentially bubbling in the
States and the vote is due this week, so that might lead to a
little bit of a pause in the uptrend in yields," said Phillip
Tyson, strategist at ICAP.
Ten-year German yields are up some 80 basis points from this
year's lows.
President Barack Obama is seeking support from Congress for
punitive military action against Syria over a suspected chemical
weapons attack, and votes could come as early as this week.
ING's Giansanti said supply pressure from bond sales in the
Netherlands and Germany later this week also weighed on Bunds.
ITALIAN POLITICS
Italian yields rose as they remained vulnerable to political
risks and analysts expected them to soon rise above Spain's.
"Italian political wobbles are definitely there in play ...
We like Spain for choice - it is a bit more stable at this
moment in time," one trader said.
Commerzbank and Credit Agricole rate strategists also
recommended investors to bet on Spain outperforming Italy, which
is due to sell bonds on Thursday.
At 4.52 percent, Italian 10-year yields were
only 2 basis points below the Spanish ones.
"This has been quite a crowded trade, but it can continue,"
said Marius Daheim, chief strategist at Bayerische Landesbank,
adding that Spanish yields could fall 13-15 bps below Italy's.