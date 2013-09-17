By Marius Zaharia
| LONDON, Sept 17
LONDON, Sept 17 German Bunds edged lower on
Tuesday ahead of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting expected to
launch the process of reining in U.S. monetary stimulus.
Bund futures rose half-a-point on Monday after Lawrence
Summers withdrew from the race to head the Fed. The other
leading candidate, Fed deputy chief Janet Yellen is seen by
markets as less likely to scale bond purchases back quickly.
On Tuesday, the December Bund future contract fell
8 ticks on the day to 138.42, while cash 10-year German yields
rose 1 basis point to 1.888 percent.
"This is more of a stabilisation than a sell-off. We had
some strong moves yesterday and there is no room for ample
movement before the (Fed) meeting," BNP Paribas rate strategist
Patrick Jacq said.
He added that any surprise in the German ZEW business
sentiment survey later in the day "could make some noise", but
any reaction would be "limited and short-lived."
Reuters' latest polling of analysts has predicted the
Federal Reserve will cut back its $85 billion monthly asset
purchases by $10 billion on Wednesday, less than the $15 billion
cut foreseen in an August survey.
Bar any knee-jerk reaction immediately after the meeting,
traders said global bond yields are likely to keep rising as the
move marks the beginning of the end for the ultra-easy monetary
policy employed by many central banks since 2008.
"The market is fairly short Bunds, (U.S.) Treasuries and
(UK) gilts going into the meeting, but positioning is not
excessive," one trader said. "The only thing that will make the
market rally will be no tapering at all."
Other euro zone debt markets were also little changed at the
opening. Portuguese bonds looked somewhat more stable after
taking a hammering last week due to concerns over Lisbon's
relationship with its international creditors.
The head of the Eurogroup of finance ministers, Jeroen
Dijsselbloem, has rejected Portuguese calls for a softening of
the fiscal targets in its bailout deal. A mission of the
European Union and the International Monetary Fund is in Lisbon
reviewing its progress in meeting the terms of their loans.
"They will probably say at the end that Portugal has been
making efforts in implementing reforms, but further steps are
required ... I don't think Portuguese bonds are going to recover
too much in the near term," BNP Paribas's Jacq said.
Ten-year Portuguese yields were up 2 bps at
7.33 percent, about a full point higher than a month ago.