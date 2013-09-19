UPDATE 1-LSE CEO Rolet staying put if Boerse tie-up fails
* Says business is performing well (Recasts with Rolet conference call)
LONDON, Sept 19 German and Italian bond futures jumped on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised markets by sticking with its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases.
Euro zone bonds were seen rallying across the credit spectrum, catching up with a surge in U.S. Treasuries overnight after the Fed, citing strains in the economy from tight fiscal policy, decided against trimming its monetary stimulus. Investors had been expecting the Fed to start reducing the size of the purchases after its policy meeting on Wednesday.
The Bund future was 153 ticks up at 139.35, its highest in two weeks, while Italian BTP futures were more than a full point up at 111.55.
* Says business is performing well (Recasts with Rolet conference call)
LONDON, March 3 The dollar retreated on Friday after two days of gains while world stocks pulled further back from all-time highs as investors unwound positions on growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates later this month.
PARIS, March 3 A planned demonstration in support of Francois Fillon will be an "important moment" in France's presidential race, a lawmaker backing the scandal-hit candidate said, and will go ahead on Sunday in defiance of the sitting president's wishes.