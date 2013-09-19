* German yields see biggest one-day fall since August 2012
* S&P rating warning limits Portuguese yield fall
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Sept 19 Euro zone bond prices jumped
across the board on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve
surprised financial markets by sticking with its $85 billion per
month bond-purchase programme.
Citing strains in the economy from tight fiscal policy, the
Fed decided against scaling back its monetary stimulus.
Investors had been expecting the central bank to start reducing
the size of purchases after its policy meeting on Wednesday.
Euro zone bond yields fell across the credit spectrum after
U.S. Treasury yields dropped in the wake of the Fed decision.
Global equities rallied as the prospect of ultra-loose policy
for longer than initially thought spurred investor appetite for
riskier assets.
Bond yields had been dragged higher in recent weeks by
Treasuries on the prospect of reduced Fed purchases of benchmark
U.S. debt.
"The punchbowl is again being refilled by the Fed and so
everybody is very happy. That's why we saw equities rallying and
bond yields falling," said Piet Lammens, a strategist at KBC in
Brussels.
The Bund future rose 153 ticks to 139.35, its
highest in two weeks, while cash German 10-year yields
were down 13 basis points and on track for their
biggest one-day drop since August 2012, at 1.82 percent.
In line with other risky assets, prices for lower-rated
Italian bonds rose, pushing 10-year yields down 16
bps to 4.23 percent while Spanish equivalents were 15 bps lower
at 4.24 percent.
Italian yields extended this week's fall on easing political
tensions as former premier Silvio Berlusconi stepped back from
threats to topple the government if lawmakers expel him from
parliament after a tax fraud conviction.
Berlusconi, in a video message late on Wednesday shortly
before a Senate committee took a first step towards expelling
him, vowed to stay at the centre of Italian politics.
Portuguese yields fell a modest 5 bps to 7.17
percent, with further moves constrained after Standard & Poor's
warned it could downgrade the country's credit rating. It cited
constitutional court challenges to spending cuts and doubts
about Lisbon's return to markets.
"We would continue to avoid Portuguese government
bonds,despite the high yields and a friendly Fed," Societe
Generale strategists said in a note.