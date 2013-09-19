(Corrects time period in first bullet point to one-month low,
not two-week low)
* German 10-year yields fall to one-month low
* S&P rating warning limits Portuguese yield fall
* Rally in riskier assets supports Spanish debt sale
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Sept 19 German 10-year yields were on
track for their biggest one-day fall in a year on Thursday as
euro zone bonds rallied across the board after the U.S. Federal
Reserve kept its monetary stimulus unchanged, at least for now.
Citing strains in the economy from tight fiscal policy, the
Fed decided against trimming its $85 billion a month bond
purchases, wrong-footing investors who had expected the central
bank to cut the programme at its policy meeting on Wednesday.
Euro zone bond yields fell across the credit spectrum after
U.S. Treasury yields dropped in the wake of the Fed decision.
Global equities rallied as the prospect of prolonged
monetary stimulus spurred investor appetite for riskier assets.
Bond yields and euro money market rates had been pushed
higher in recent weeks by Treasuries on the prospect of reduced
Fed purchases of U.S. debt.
"The punch bowl is again being refilled by the Fed and so
everybody is very happy. That's why we saw equities rallying and
bond yields falling," said KBC strategist Piet Lammens.
The Bund future was last up 121 ticks at 138.93
while cash German 10-year yields were down 11
basis points at 1.85 percent, having plumbed 1.81 percent
earlier, the lowest since mid-August 2013. The yields looked set
to clock their biggest one-day fall since September 2012.
The failure of the market to correctly read the Fed's
intentions, however, may make the market more volatile as
investors try to gauge Fed moves in the future, some market
participants said.
"Overall, we still think tapering will still come. Going
into the fourth quarter we think (U.S.) data will stabilise
again triggering tapering concerns," Commerzbank strategist
Michael Leister said.
"We therefore recommend using these episodes of strength in
Treasuries and Bunds to reduce duration."
PORTUGUESE WOES
In line with other risky assets, prices for lower-rated
Italian bonds rose, pushing 10-year yields down 7
bps to 4.32 percent.
Spanish equivalents were 5 bps lower at 4.35 percent
, reversing some of their earlier falls as the
market absorbed 3.1 billion euros of 3- and 15-year bonds Madrid
auctioned earlier, drawing strong demand at lower borrowing
costs.
Italian yields extended this week's fall and outperformance
of Spanish equivalents on easing political tensions as former
premier Silvio Berlusconi stepped back from threats to topple
the government if lawmakers expel him from parliament after a
tax fraud conviction.
Berlusconi, in a video message late on Wednesday shortly
before a Senate committee took a first step towards expelling
him, vowed to stay at the centre of Italian politics but
refrained from repeating threats to topple the government.
Leister at Commerzbank, however, said Italian yields could
trade back above Spain's in coming days on lingering political
uncertainty shadowing Rome's left-right coalition and concern
about its ability to meet fiscal targets. Italian 10-year yields
fell below Spanish for the first time in 18 months last week
before reversing as political tensions eased.
"Even if Berlusconi is expelled from the Senate and the
government stays together the coalition will remain fragile
which renders BTPs pone to political risk," Leister said.
"Fundamentally, Italy is making less progress than Spain and
against this backdrop we prefer Spain to Italy and we think
these are better entry points to overweight Spain versus Italy."
Portuguese yields fell a modest 4 bps to 7.18
percent, with further moves constrained after Standard & Poor's
warned it could downgrade the country's credit rating. It cited
constitutional court challenges to spending cuts and doubts
about Lisbon's return to markets.
"We would continue to avoid Portuguese government bonds,
despite the high yields and a friendly Fed," Societe Generale
strategists said in a note.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson and Chris Pizzey, London MPG Desk,
+44; 0; 207 542-4441)