* German yields fall to one-month low on Fed decision
* Rally in riskier assets supports Spanish debt sale
* Portuguese bonds lag after S&P rating warning
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Sept 19 German bond yields fell to their
lowest in a month on Thursday and euro zone bonds rallied across
the credit spectrum after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised
markets by keeping its monetary stimulus unchanged - at least
for now.
Riskier assets also rose a day after the Fed opted not to
trim its $85 billion a month bond-buying programme, citing
strains in the economy from tight fiscal policy.
Bond yields and euro money market rates had been pushed
higher in recent weeks as markets priced in the fact that the
Fed could begin slowing its bond purchases as early as
September, after flagging its intention to do so in May.
"It's a pretty constructive environment for bonds. The Fed
was clearly much more dovish than anybody expected," Philip
Tyson, strategist at ICAP said.
"Having said all that ... things could become much more
choppy and volatile generally for bonds in the coming weeks.
Because clearly a lot of the communication and transparency of
the Fed has been compromised in many ways, people just don't
know quite how to gauge it."
The Bund future was up 84 ticks at a settlement
close of 138.56. Cash German 10-year yields were
down 7.6 basis points at 1.88 percent, having dropped to 1.81
percent earlier, the lowest since mid-August 2013.
The gains in safe-haven bonds came even as U.S. data was
upbeat. U.S. home resales surged in August to a 6-1/2 year high,
and factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region soared to a
2-1/2-year high in September.
"Overall, we still think tapering will still come. Going
into the fourth quarter we think (U.S.) data will stabilise
again triggering tapering concerns," Commerzbank strategist
Michael Leister said.
"We therefore recommend using these episodes of strength in
Treasuries and Bunds to reduce duration."
PORTUGAL LAGS UPBEAT PERIPHERY
Riskier assets also got a lift from the Fed's decision.
Italian yields fell 10 bps to 4.29 percent and
the Spanish equivalent eased 7 bps to 4.33 percent
, as a 3.1 billion euro sale of 3- and 15-year
bonds also attracted solid demand.
Italian bonds have clawed back some ground versus their
Spanish counterparts in recent days, after Italian yields
overtook Spanish ones for the first time in 18 months last week
due to political uncertainty.
Supporters of Silvio Berlusconi have threatened to bring
down the government if a Senate committee expelled him from
parliament for after a tax fraud conviction.
Berlusconi, in a video message late on Wednesday shortly
before a Senate committee took a first step towards expelling
him, vowed to stay at the centre of Italian politics but
refrained from repeating threats to topple the government.
Leister at Commerzbank said Italian yields could trade back
above Spain's in coming days on lingering political uncertainty
and concern about its ability to meet fiscal targets.
"Even if Berlusconi is expelled from the Senate and the
government stays together the coalition will remain fragile
which renders BTPs prone to political risk," Leister said.
Ten-year Irish yields fell 11 bps to 3.90
percent as data showed the country emerged from its second
recession in five years in the second quarter.
Portuguese bonds lagged their periphery peers, one day after
Standard & Poor's warned it could downgrade the country's credit
rating. It cited constitutional court challenges to spending
cuts and doubts about Lisbon's return to markets.
Ten-year yields were flat at 7.21 percent.