LONDON, Sept 23 German Bund futures rose at the
open on Monday with investors seeing little change in German
policy towards the euro zone after German Chancellor Angela
Merkel won a third term.
Bund gains were, however, seen limited ahead of euro zone
manufacturing data later in the day.
On Sunday, Angela Merkel won a landslide personal victory in
Germany's election, although her conservatives appeared just
short of the votes needed to rule on their own and may have to
convince leftist rivals to join a coalition government.
"Merkel won in line with expectations the focus is now on
the shape of the coalition. I presume there's going to be a
grand coalition with SPD. It seems there will be more of the
same (policies)," a trader said.
At 0603 GMT, the Bund future was 10 ticks up at
138.42 compared with 138.32 at Friday's close.