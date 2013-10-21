LONDON Oct 21 German Bunds held on to last
week's gains on Monday, as investors braced for a flood of data
releases that will show the state of the U.S. economy before a
likely growth-stifling government shutdown.
A deal last week to lift the U.S. debt ceiling and avoid
default reopened the U.S. government after a two-week shutdown,
a period analysts said was long enough to hurt business and
consumer confidence and weigh on growth.
The government's reopening paved the way for the release of
a series of September economic data, which had been delayed.
The main focus will be on Tuesday's release of the September
non-farm payrolls figure, a report initially scheduled for Oct.
4. Monday sees the release of housing market data.
Some in the markets are expecting even the September data to
show the economy recovering more slowly than anticipated
earlier this year. But even if the numbers were better than
forecast, expectations of poor October indicators would linger.
"The danger is that the data shows a slowdown even before
(the shutdown) ... The market's read is that it is going to slow
down (Federal Reserve bond-buying) tapering," one trader said.
Bund futures were 11 ticks lower at 139.94, having
risen more than a point since the U.S. debt deal late on
Wednesday. Cash 10-year German yields rose 1 basis
point to 1.846 percent.
"The market reaction to the data will be asymmetrical. Weak
payrolls would suggest the U.S. economy slowed down even before
the shutdown. If we get a strong number, markets will look
through it," said Richard McGuire, senior rate strategist at
Rabobank.
The last-minute U.S. deal only funds the government until
Jan. 15, raising worries there could a new round of
growth-capping political brinkmanship at the turn of the year.
McGuire added that expectations the Fed could delay its
plans to reduce monetary stimulus were supportive for both
safe-haven and risky assets.
Lower-rated euro zone debt was a touch stronger on Monday.